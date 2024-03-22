IPL 2024: Determined To Improve Our Performance From Last Season, Says Punjab Kings All-Rounder Liam Livingstone

(MENAFN- IANS) Mohali, March 22 (IANS) The Punjab Kings are geared up to take on Delhi Capitals in their first match of the IPL 2024 at the new PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, Mohali. In the 2023 edition of the IPL, Punjab Kings had finished in the eighth position, missing out on a place in the Playoffs. With some new players and renewed vigor, Punjab Kings are geared up for the upcoming season and determined to do well in a new stadium in Mohali.

Speaking ahead of their opening game, Punjab Kings all-rounder Liam Livingstone said, "It's a new stadium. We've had 5-6 training sessions to get used to the conditions here. We retained most of our players from last season and everyone's excited for the challenges that lie ahead of us."

Livingstone said the team is determined to improve their performance this season.

"We did a lot of good things last season. We were in the running for a playoff spot until the last couple of games. We've got a really good squad and the team environment is great. We'll certainly look to improve our performance this season."

The all-rounder further expressed, "We'll be looking to have a lot of fun and enjoy ourselves on the park and step up in the big moments. We should deal with the pressure moments well and hopefully, we'll come up on the right side more times than not."

When asked about the new two bouncers per-over-rule in the IPL, Livingstone said, "I think it'll be good to have two bouncers available. The bowlers have complained a lot over the years that everything is in the batters' favour, so they've got something in their favour now. It'll be interesting to see how it goes."