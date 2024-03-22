Italian Portal Writes About Novruz Traditions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italian website "Kmetro0" published an article about Nowruz
holiday, Azernews reports.
The article states that the first day of Nowruz holiday is
related to the beginning of the spring season and that various
celebrations are held in Azerbaijan during the week. It is brought
to attention that Nowruz holiday, which preserves our moral values
and traditions, is of special importance for the people of
Azerbaijan and is celebrated at the state level in our country. It
is emphasized that this year, for the first time after thirty years
of occupation, all Azerbaijani citizens, including the former
internally displaced persons who returned to Karabakh liberated
from the occupation, are celebrating Eid festivities in their
native land.
It should be noted that Nowruz holiday is celebrated as a
traditional holiday in the Muslim communities in Georgia, as well
as in Central Asian countries, Iran and Turkic peoples, in addition
to Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus. The article talks about the
history of Novruz holiday, celebrated Wednesdays, traditions and
festivities.
