Italian Portal Writes About Novruz Traditions

Italian website "Kmetro0" published an article about Nowruz holiday, Azernews reports.

The article states that the first day of Nowruz holiday is related to the beginning of the spring season and that various celebrations are held in Azerbaijan during the week. It is brought to attention that Nowruz holiday, which preserves our moral values ​​and traditions, is of special importance for the people of Azerbaijan and is celebrated at the state level in our country. It is emphasized that this year, for the first time after thirty years of occupation, all Azerbaijani citizens, including the former internally displaced persons who returned to Karabakh liberated from the occupation, are celebrating Eid festivities in their native land.

It should be noted that Nowruz holiday is celebrated as a traditional holiday in the Muslim communities in Georgia, as well as in Central Asian countries, Iran and Turkic peoples, in addition to Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus. The article talks about the history of Novruz holiday, celebrated Wednesdays, traditions and festivities.