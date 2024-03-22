Ukrainian Ground Forces Not Ruling Out Russian Offensive This Summer

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia is creating a new grouping of more than 100,000 troops and the enemy will likely try to launch an offensive in one sector this summer.

Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk said this on Ukrainian television, commenting on a possible offensive by Russian forces this summer, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian plans are completely unknown to us. We only know what they have and what they create. They are creating a grouping of more than 100,000 troops. It doesn't necessarily have to be an offensive. They may use it to replenish their units that are losing their combat capability. But it is likely that by the beginning of the summer, they may have some forces to conduct offensive operations in one sector. So far, these are the most severe predictions that such an attack will occur. We will do everything to inflict maximum losses on the enemy, and this is what we are doing, so that all their resources, which they are forming, are engaged by this time in the battle. But we are preparing for different scenarios," Pavliuk said.

The commander recalled that, unfortunately, Ukraine currently does not have air superiority, and this allows the enemy to carry out powerful air strikes on Ukrainian positions.

"Unfortunately, we do not have air superiority today. As soon as we have it, we will do everything to prevent Russian aircraft from flying close to the borders and striking our facilities. We are working on this, and our partners are working on this," Pavliuk said.

The commander also noted that military partners in Europe are well aware of the consequences of Ukraine losing the war.

"If we fail to keep [Russian troops] in Ukraine, the next country will be a NATO country," Pavliuk said, adding that the military leadership in the West is doing everything possible to prove this to the political leadership of their countries.

"The military understands that as long as Ukraine stands and fights, they can exist peacefully, live peacefully, and develop. If Ukraine does not hold out, then their peaceful life will end. Then they will have to fight, and they understand this very well," Pavliuk said.