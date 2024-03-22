Death Toll From Russian Strike In Zaporizhzhia Rises To Three

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people killed in a Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to three.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the region's military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The number of people killed by an enemy missile strike on Zaporizhzhia has increased to three people," he wrote.

At 04:00 on Friday, March 22, the enemy began to attack the city and region of Zaporizhzhia with missiles. About 20 explosions rang out.

As of 11:00, one person was reported dead and 14 injured in the attack.