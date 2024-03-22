Ukraine, EU Agreed To Start Accession Talks In June - Stefanishyna

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and the European Union have agreed to approve the negotiating framework for Ukraine's accession in June.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said this at the 16th annual Kyiv Security Forum, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We did not see any obstacles to approving the negotiation framework in March. This would give legal grounds to move forward more quickly. But the European elections are beginning, and we have a gentleman's agreement among the absolute majority of the EU countries that both the intergovernmental conference and the negotiating framework will be approved in June," she said.

Stefanishyna noted that a meeting of the European Council was held on Thursday and relevant instructions were given to the EU foreign ministers to have time to start the negotiations in June.

"I feel calm enough. The president does not share my calm, therefore, in such an emotional balance, I am sure that we will have a decision in June," she said.

She noted that from June, Ukraine and the European Union would begin planning the adaptation of Ukrainian legislation to European legislation.