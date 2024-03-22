Arab League Plays Great Role In Developing Joint Work -- Arab Parliament

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 22 (KUNA) -- Speaker of the Arab Parliament Adel Al-Asoumi applauded the Arab League's role in developing joint Arab work, in the light of the growing challenges and crises.

In a statement on Friday on the occasion of the league's 79th establishment anniversary, Al-Asoumi noted the league's endless efforts to defend important Arab issues, also congratulating the Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit on the occasion.

The league played a significant role in unifying Arab states in the past decades, he said, adding that the Arab body is historically the oldest organization of its kind on a regional and international level.

the league was established on March 22, 1945 by seven Arab states and it currently consists of 22 member-countries. (end)

fla







MENAFN22032024000071011013ID1108010151