UN Resident, Humanitarian Coordinator Calls For Urgent Action In Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, March 22 (KUNA) -- UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Syria Adam Abdelmoula stressed on Friday the urgent need for action in the country and called for USD 4.07 billion to provide life-saving assistance to 10.8 million Syrians out of 16.7 million in need.

Speaking at an online press conference in Geneva on the 13th anniversary of the Syrian crisis, Abdelmoula said that the situation in Syria has reached an alarming level with the number of people in need increasing while humanitarian partners face challenges in responding adequately.

"Despite enormous challenges and a complex operating environment partners have managed to reach 6.8 million people in need every month," he added.

Abdelmoula warned that inaction would have serious consequences potentially leaving millions of people without access to vital health care facing hunger lacking essential shelter interventions and hindering education for millions of out-of-school children.

He noted that only 0.02 percent of the Humanitarian Response Plan's needs for 2024 have been funded creating significant obstacles to scaling up life-saving programmes and services to meet the population's growing needs.

The UN humanitarian coordinator added that the Syrian crisis remains one of the world's deadliest for civilians with ongoing hostilities and significant food insecurity affecting millions across the country.

Abdelmoula underlined the critical importance of immediate action to prevent further suffering and destabilisation in Syria, highlighting the need for sustained funding and long-term investment to restore basic services and livelihoods.

"2.3 million women of reproductive age including 500 thousand pregnant and lactating women could lose access to vital reproductive and maternal health services. Millions more will go hungry. Some 2.5 million out-of-school children will lose the chance to go back to school," he added.

He stressed the need for a de-politicised humanitarian response sustained funding and long-term investment to restore basic services and livelihoods as discussions on future assistance unfold ahead the Senior Officials Meeting which will be followed by the eighth Brussels Conference on Syria. (end)

