Palestinian Killed, 7 Settlers Injured In W. Ramallah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, March 22 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli occupation forces, after being chased for hours, for having allegedly launched an attack in west Ramallah, injuring seven settlers.

According to WAFA news agency quoting security sources on Friday, the Israeli occupation forces chased Mujahid Karaja by a helicopter and a drone in a mountainous area.

The Israeli occupation forces claimed that Karaja had engaged in clashes with the security forces for hours, after he opened fire on a settlers bus. (end)

