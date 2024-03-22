Omar Abdullah Calls Kejriwal’S Arrest ‘Blot On Democracy’

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, March 22 (IANS) Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference (NC), Vice President, Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal is a“blot on democracy”.

“Aisi Taisi Democracy. For all the talk of 400+ seats, the ruling dispensation is displaying a remarkable degree of nervousness. Having a sitting opposition CM arrested by a pliable Central agency within days of the general elections being announced is a blot on democracy,” Omar wrote on X.

Omar said the arrest is clearly linked to the elections.

He told reporters:“Within days of the EC announcing the dates for the Lok Sabha polls, you see that the sitting Chief Minister and an important part of the opposition alliance has been arbitrarily arrested by the ED.

“Some weeks ago, the sitting Chief Minister of Jharkhand was also in a similar position. His Deputy Chief Minister was also arrested last year. This is just unfortunately a part of a process whereby democratic institutions in this country have gradually been eroded to a point that they almost now cease to exist,” he said.

He said that whether or not the country realises the threat that our democracy faces, only time will tell, but, the legacy that this government would leave is extremely unfortunate for the country.

Commenting on media reports that former Congress leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sajad Gani Lone and Syed Altaf Bukhari might join hands to give a united opposition to the NC in the Lok Sabha polls, the NC Vice President said:“We have seen similar situations earlier also that parties have stood against NC. The same situation is being created to weaken the NC, but we will fight it.”