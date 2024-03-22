Hundreds Of Congress Leaders Join BJP In Presence Of Jamnagar MP Poonamben Maadam

(MENAFN- IANS) Jamnagar (Gujarat), March 22 (IANS) Skillful leadership and tireless efforts of popular MP of Jamnagar Poonamben Maadam have today created a wave of positive change in the entire Jamnagar.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, there has been a big change in the politics of Jamnagar and Devbhumi Dwarka districts. Recently, several senior Congress leaders of these districts took a major decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with their hundreds of supporters and extend unwavering support to Poonamben and the BJP.

As we move towards the next Lok Sabha elections, the decision to join the BJP of various political leaders not only reinforces the BJP's development ideology but also signals Jamnagar MP Poonamben Maadam's skilful leadership qualities and her commitment to the development of Jamnagar and Devbhumi Dwarka districts.

Welcoming all leaders and supporters of BJP, Poonamben said,“More and more people are now believing in the vision of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and therefore they have joined with all their energies in this sacred cause. I welcome all of them to realise the promise of our beloved Prime Minister to make Viksit Bharat.”

In all 22 leaders with over 400 supporters from different regions of Jamnagar Lok Sabha constituency joined BJP. These include sitting corporator of Jamjodhpur municipality, former and current members of district and taluka panchayats, and several current and former sarpanches among others.

The decision of Congress leaders to join the BJP shows their faith in Poonamben Madam's leadership and their collective commitment to the welfare of the people of Jamnagar. This decision not only increases the strength of the party but also increases the spirit of cooperation and collaboration in advancing the welfare of the people. This decision taken for people's well-being strengthens BJP's presence in the region and will also play an important role in boosting the growth and progress of Jamnagar.

The adoption of BJP's ideology by leaders in such huge numbers reflects the importance of democracy. It also highlights the trust in the leadership and progressive vision of Poonamben Maadam.

With this historic step, leaders of the Congress party have embraced the vision of development and prosperity of Jamnagar envisioned by Poonamben Maadam. Their decision to join the BJP reflects a shared commitment to serve the people of Jamnagar with dedication, integrity and unwavering resolve.