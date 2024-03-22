JAF Dispatches Medical Evacuation Plane For Jordanian Citizen In Saudi Arabia

Amman, March 22 (Petra)-- The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), under Royal directives, dispatched a medical evacuation plane belonging to the Royal Air Force to aid a Jordanian citizen involved in a road accident in Saudi Arabia.A Jordanian national employed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was evacuated by a military aircraft carrying a specialized medical team, according to the Royal Air Force Medical Services Commander. The individual's overall health was deemed critical.

