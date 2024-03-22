Ten Ukrainian Pilots Complete Basic F-16 Training In UK

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ten Ukrainian pilots have undergone basic flight training in the United Kingdom and will now move to advanced flying training provided by the French Air Force before learning to fly F-16 fighter jets.

The UK government said this in a press release , Ukrinform reports.

"The 10 pilots received basic flying, ground school and language training in the UK and will one day form the first line of defense in protecting Ukraine's skies from Putin's forces," the statement said.

This effort is a key UK contribution to the Air Capability Coalition, co-led by the United States, Denmark and the Netherlands, which is helping build an air force consisting of modern fighter jets to form the cornerstone of Ukraine's armed forces. The capability coalitions were established last year to provide a long-term commitment to supporting Ukraine's armed forces, with the UK co-leading the maritime and drone coalitions.

"I would like to congratulate these brave pilots on completing their initial training here in the UK. Thanks to the world-renowned skills of RAF, these pilots have received some of the best training available and are now a step closer to joining the fight against Putin's illegal invasion," said British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps.

Earlier reports said that the Netherlands planned to hand over the first F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in the second half of 2024.

The Netherlands, Denmark and the United States co-lead the Air Capability Coalition as part of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. Eighteen Dutch fighter jets were provided for training in Romania. The remaining 24 aircraft are intended for delivery to Ukraine. Some of them are currently being prepared in consultation with coalition partners.