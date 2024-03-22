One Killed, 14 Injured In Missile Attack On Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One person has been killed and 14 injured in a Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"At this time, we know that one person was killed by enemy shelling in Zaporizhzhia. The number of injured residents has increased to 14," he wrote.

Two more people are considered missing, among them a child and her father who were in a private house at the time of the attack. The house was destroyed. Rescuers are working at the scene.

According to the city council, seven people sought medical help. Three people will undergo outpatient treatment.

As for the dead person, he is a trolley bus driver who was driving over the dam of the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant at the time of the missile strike.

The enemy launched about 20 missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia this morning. Earlier reports said that ten people had been injured in Zaporizhzhia.

Photo credit: Dmytro Smolienko / Ukrinform