Second Day Of 29Th Azerbaijan Championship In Rhythmic Gymnastics Starts In Baku

Gymnastics has started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azernews reports.
Representatives from the Ojag Sports Club, Specialized
Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves, the
Republican Complex Sports School, the Grace Sports Club, Kur
Olympic Training and Sports Center, Ganja Olympic Sports Club, Zira
Culture Center, and Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex will compete
from March 21 through 23.
The competition is being contested among gymnasts competing in an
individual program (exercises with ribbon, hoop, clubs, and ball)
in the age groups of pre-juniors (born in 2011), juniors (born in
2009-2010), and adults (born in 2008 and older).
The participants also comprise junior teams (born between 2009 and
2011) who will demonstrate workouts with five hoops and five
clubs.
