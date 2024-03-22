               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Second Day Of 29Th Azerbaijan Championship In Rhythmic Gymnastics Starts In Baku


3/22/2024 7:08:06 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The second day of 29th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics has started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azernews reports.

Representatives from the Ojag Sports Club, Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves, the Republican Complex Sports School, the Grace Sports Club, Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center, Ganja Olympic Sports Club, Zira Culture Center, and Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex will compete from March 21 through 23.

The competition is being contested among gymnasts competing in an individual program (exercises with ribbon, hoop, clubs, and ball) in the age groups of pre-juniors (born in 2011), juniors (born in 2009-2010), and adults (born in 2008 and older).

The participants also comprise junior teams (born between 2009 and 2011) who will demonstrate workouts with five hoops and five clubs.

MENAFN22032024000195011045ID1108010026

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search