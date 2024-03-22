TAP Achieves Over 40% Reduction In Water Usage

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has reduced its water
consumption by 41 percent compared to the previous year, Azernews reports, citing the TAP AG
consortium.
The consortium stated, "In line with our commitment to a
Sustainable Energy Future, in 2023 we decreased TAP's water
consumption by 41 percent across Greece, Albania, Italy, and
Switzerland compared to 2022," on the occasion of World Water
Day.
The TAP pipeline transports natural gas from the Shah Deniz
field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Europe,
spanning 878 kilometers. It links with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline
(TANAP) at the Turkish-Greek border in Kipoi, traverses Greece,
Albania, and the Adriatic Sea, and reaches Southern Italy.
TAP facilitates the delivery of gas to South Eastern European
countries via existing and potential interconnectors. It is
connected to the Interconnector Greece Bulgaria (IGB), which
commenced commercial operations in October 2022, supplying Caspian
gas to Bulgaria and enhancing energy security in another European
nation. TAP's outlets in Greece and Albania, along with its
landfall in Italy, offer numerous opportunities for further gas
transportation from Azerbaijan to broader European markets.
As a crucial element of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP holds
strategic and economic significance for Europe, providing reliable
access to a new source of natural gas. TAP contributes
significantly to enhancing Europe's energy security, diversifying
its energy supplies, and advancing its decarbonization goals.
MENAFN22032024000195011045ID1108010025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.