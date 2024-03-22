TAP Achieves Over 40% Reduction In Water Usage

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has reduced its water consumption by 41 percent compared to the previous year, Azernews reports, citing the TAP AG consortium.

The consortium stated, "In line with our commitment to a Sustainable Energy Future, in 2023 we decreased TAP's water consumption by 41 percent across Greece, Albania, Italy, and Switzerland compared to 2022," on the occasion of World Water Day.

The TAP pipeline transports natural gas from the Shah Deniz field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Europe, spanning 878 kilometers. It links with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Turkish-Greek border in Kipoi, traverses Greece, Albania, and the Adriatic Sea, and reaches Southern Italy.

TAP facilitates the delivery of gas to South Eastern European countries via existing and potential interconnectors. It is connected to the Interconnector Greece Bulgaria (IGB), which commenced commercial operations in October 2022, supplying Caspian gas to Bulgaria and enhancing energy security in another European nation. TAP's outlets in Greece and Albania, along with its landfall in Italy, offer numerous opportunities for further gas transportation from Azerbaijan to broader European markets.

As a crucial element of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP holds strategic and economic significance for Europe, providing reliable access to a new source of natural gas. TAP contributes significantly to enhancing Europe's energy security, diversifying its energy supplies, and advancing its decarbonization goals.