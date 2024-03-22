Tanishq Unveils Gift Of Rifa This Ramadan

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Regionally Inspired Drop is Timeless Celebration of Middle Eastern Beauty and Heritage

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Tanishq, the globally acclaimed name in fine jewellery, is delighted to announce the launch of its latest Rifa Collection to coincide with the Holy Month of Ramadan.



The collection celebrates timeless elegance and heritage, with jewellery inspired by the eight gates of paradise, known as Jannah in Islamic tradition, thus carrying profound spiritual and cultural significance.



Infused with intricate craftsmanship and meaningful symbols, the meticulously designed gold and diamond jewellery is modular in nature with a deeper narrative rooted in faith, courage, harmony, and balance, providing wearers with an effortless way to express their unique style.

From the innovative concept of convertible pendants seamlessly transforming into neckwear for versatile occasions to detachable pendants allowing mix-and-match personalization, Gift of Rifa caters to diverse preferences and styles.



The collection features filigree and lace-inspired neckwear with vintage gold detailing and pearl accents, flexible bracelets incorporating 8-point star elements, and rings with colour stone detailing using Emeralds, Tzavorite, Ruby, and Tourmaline. Additionally, the collection introduces new categories such as a symbolic Taveez or amulet and removable jacket earrings, not to mention Ramadan-relevant pieces inspired by the fluidity, intricate details, and cultural significance of henna.



“Gift of Rifa is a celebration of culture and art translated into jewels. Two interlaced squares form the motif of an 8-point star, integral to Islamic art and architecture, as well as holding a great significance in other cultures worldwide. Its interlacing lines and layered structure inspired us to create a multitude of designs rooted in the balance of traditional values and modern lifestyle. Crafted with most intricate details, these jewellery treasures came to life in a perfect blend of modern technology and excellent handcraftsmanship - just interlaced harmoniously and beautifully expressed in the motif,” said Beate Steinfeld, Trend & Design Head at Tanishq International.



“The collection features a range of designs that can accompany you from day-to-day wear to festive looks, providing a canvas for every woman to express her individuality with style. Gift of Rifa remains an ode to timeless elegance, seamlessly blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design. Each piece in the collection narrates a unique story, providing wearers with a canvas to express their individuality with style and grace,' she added.

This season's campaign is unique in that it truly embeds itself into the community by featuring two remarkable path-makers from the region, Zainab Al Eqabi and Amal Ahmed.

Zainab Al Eqabi, an amputee, content creator, and motivational speaker, spreads motivation, positive mindset, and courage through her diverse and hugely popular platforms. Amal Ahmed, an influencer, changemaker and activist, serves as an ambassador for people of determination and for the Red Crescent.

“Adorning oneself with meaningful jewellery is not just about aesthetics; it's a statement of empowerment, a reflection of our inner strength and resilience. In every piece of Gift of Rifa, there's a story waiting to be told – a story of hope, determination, and the beauty that lies within every one of us,” said Amal.

'Being associated with this campaign is more than just wearing beautiful pieces; it's about redefining beauty standards and embracing our uniqueness. Each gem represents a facet of our journey, a reminder that true beauty shines from within, transcending any physical limitations,” added Zainab.

Kuruvilla Markose, CEO, International Business Division, Titan Company Limited, added insight into the move to use regional personalities and the collection's evolution, saying, 'The overwhelming response to Gift of Rifa motivated us to delve deeper and uncover more meaningful stories within our designs. And who better to tell these stories than the strong, independent women of the region who inspire our creativity.”

“The goal was to create pieces that encapsulate the region's spirit of change and progress and inspire and empower the wearer just like these incredible women have. We are grateful to them for sharing their stories and adding depth and connection to each Gift of Rifa piece for they are unlike any for the first of many,” he added highlighting the collection's powerful tagline.

Gift of Rifa is now available across all Tanishq boutiques in the UAE. This Ramadan, enjoy discounts of up to 25% on gold-making charges and diamond bill value whilst exploring this diverse product mix featuring a combination of gold and diamonds.

