Kerala HC Grants Bail To Former Govt Pleader In Rape Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, Mar 22 (IANS) Kerala High Court, on Friday, granted bail to former senior government pleader P. G. Manu.

He surrendered on January 31, after the apex court failed to give him relief in a case in which a client of his alleged that she was raped by him.

The High Court on Friday said: "The fact that the petitioner was a senior government pleader of this court, and that he sexually exploited a hapless lady who approached him to settle a case which was registered at her instance, is a serious thing to take note of. The petitioner, who was in a position to dominate the will of the victim, sexually exploited her, committed rape and sent obscene videos to her continuously."

But the court, on Friday, subject to conditions, granted bail to Manu after noting that the investigation has been completed and the final report has been filed.

The Court asked Manu to execute a bond for Rupees two lakh with two solvent sureties for the like sum, to appear before the investigating officer on the first Saturday of every month at 3 p.m. till the material witnesses in the sessions case are examined, Also, he should not enter the limits of Chottanikkara police station (Ernakulam district) till the trial is over, except for reporting before the investigating officer.