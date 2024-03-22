Ethxcat Launches: A New Era Of Blockchain Gaming For Cat Enthusiasts

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 March 2024 - Recently, ETHxCAT was launched, blending the excitement of gaming with the lucrative world of finance. It is built on Arbitrum chain, and it is an Ethscriptions empowered web3 game. Players are invited to explore this enchanting universe, where they can raise their own feline companions, embark on thrilling quests, and reap rewards in both TOKEN and NFT forms.







Designed to captivate cat lovers and blockchain enthusiasts alike, ETHxCAT stands out with its extensive selection of thousands of distinctively charming cats. Each with their own unique traits and abilities. Players can customize their cats with different outfits, accessories, and skills. Players can also breed their cats to create new and rare ones.

ETHxCAT unveiles the new game model that intertwines strategy, adventure, and competition. Players can join the MINT of the land plots, which are either centralized (controlled by game NPCs) or decentralized (tradable by users). They can use their cats to help other users with their land plots and earn tokens. Players can also form alliances with other users who have adjacent land plots and compete with other alliances for the most valuable TOKEN and NFT in the game.

ETHxCAT is a game that can play and earn. Players can get TOKEN and NFT by participating in various activities, such as planting crops, mining resources, trading with other players, and expanding territory. Players can also use their TOKEN and NFT to upgrade cats, land plots, and buildings.

About ETHxCAT

[ETHxCAT] is a pioneering force in the blockchain space, dedicated to creating innovative experiences for cat lovers worldwide. Join in on this magical journey, where players can play, earn, and celebrate the purr-fect blend of technology and cuteness.

