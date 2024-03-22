Imperial Riding School, Autograph Collection Opens In May 2024

(MENAFN- Pressat) Imperial Riding School, Autograph Collection is expected to open in May in Vienna's third district, marking the brand debut of Autograph Collection Hotels in Austria. Transforming from the former imperial military riding school, the hotel has been redesigned to combine its historic elegance with the inspiring zeitgeist.

The hotel will offer 342 guestrooms decorated with a new design concept characterised by equestrian elegance, a 450m2 wellness area as well as an idyllic garden. Guests of the hotel can enjoy exquisite cuisine in the glamorous Elstar restaurant as well as in the sleek bar, The Farrier .

The historic building has always been a defining part of Vienna's cultural landscape. The hotel's identity is also characterised by its proximity to the surrounding artists' quarter.“Our hotel concept is as diverse and lively as the neighbourhood in which we are located. The inspiring mixture of formality with a dash of eccentricity, elegance with unconventional charm and Viennese spirit creates an atmosphere in which you can feel at ease,” says the hotel's General Manager Jürgen Fleischhacker .

Where the orchards of the Palais Harrach once stood, Vienna's largest inner city private garden is now an urban nature paradise. The restaurant and outdoor bar make the garden an attractive meeting place for hotel and local guests. Armand Thelen , Director of Sales and Marketing:“Imperial Riding School, Autograph Collection embodies a story of Vienna that is still untold and brings new life to a magical place in this city. The elegant ambience is visually characterised by the history of the building, associated with royalty, horses and horsemanship, by nature as evidenced by the flourishing garden and by the artistic impulses of the district – but there is also space for visitors and guests to create their own story.”

In addition, well-equipped rooms can be hired for workshops and conferences for up to 375 people. The location makes the site an attractive choice, as both Vienna city centre and the airport can be reached in just a few minutes by public transport.

Find more information at: Imperial Riding School, Autograph Collection | Independent Hotel in Vienna (marriott)

Press Office

Angelika Paul, Martina Wenzel, Anna Unterweger, Lara Gstöttenbauer, Barbara Schwarz

c/o currycom communications partners | Email: ... | Tel.: +43 1 599 50