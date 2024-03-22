Dnipro HPP-1 Not Generating Electricity, Dnipro HPP-2 In Critical Condition - Ukrhydroenergo

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Both units of the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant have stopped generating electricity due to the consequences of a Russian missile attack this morning, with the HPP-2 unit being in critical condition.

Ukrhydroenergo Director General Ihor Syrota said this on Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Ukrinform reports.

"There are hits on HPP-2 and HPP-1," Syrota said.

He said that he could not yet make a final assessment of the consequences of the attack on HPP-2, but there was no threat of a dam breach.

"Two missiles hit the HPP-2 directly. One missile hit crane beams and a support. HPP-2 is now in critical condition, HPP-1 is also out of operation," Syrota said.

According to him, hydropower engineers are taking measures to raise the gates and allow water to flow downstream.

"We will calculate the consequences during the day and will understand whether the plant will be operating, and if it can, then whether this would be limited operation," Syrota clarified.

He also noted that there were no Ukrhydroenergo workers in a trolleybus that was on the Dnipro HPP dam at the time of the attack.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram