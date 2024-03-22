Revolutionary Anti-Aging Face Cream Introduces Breakthrough Ingredients For Youthful Skin

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, 22/03/2024: Personal Touch Skincare, a leading name in skincare innovation, proudly presents its latest creation: the Youthifying Peptide Anti-Aging Face Cream. This advanced formula is designed to combat the visible signs of aging, offering a potent blend of ingredients that rejuvenate and restore the skin's youthful glow.



As we age, our skin undergoes significant changes, including a decrease in collagen production and cellular turnover. This leads to the formation of wrinkles, fine lines, and a loss of firmness. The Youthifying Peptide Anti-Aging Face Cream addresses these concerns with its scientifically formulated ingredients, delivering remarkable results for men and women alike.



At the heart of this innovative formula is Granactive Retinoid, a gentle yet effective form of retinoid known for its ability to stimulate collagen production and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Combined with Dimethyl Isosorbide, a powerful penetration enhancer, Granactive Retinoid penetrates deep into the skin, promoting cell turnover and improving overall texture and tone.



The secret weapon in this anti-aging arsenal is PhytoCellTecï¿1⁄2 Malus Domestica, a patented ingredient derived from the stem cells of the Uttwiler Spï¿1⁄2tlauber apple. Clinical studies have shown that PhytoCellTecï¿1⁄2 Malus Domestica helps to maintain the characteristics of epidermal and dermal stem cells, delaying the signs of aging and improving skin firmness.



Bio-Placenta, another key ingredient in the Youthifying Peptide Anti-Aging Face Cream, harnesses the power of recombinant DNA technology to mimic the growth factors present in the human placenta. This unique ingredient promotes cell division and reduces wrinkle depth, leaving the skin looking smoother and more youthful.

Matrixylï¿1⁄2 3000, a cutting-edge peptide complex, further enhances the skin's natural repair process by regulating the activity of matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs). This helps to rebuild the skin's extracellular matrix, resulting in firmer, more resilient skin.

Niacinamide, a versatile skincare ingredient, rounds out the formula with its collagen-boosting properties and ability to brighten skin tone, reduce redness, and increase hydration. Together, these ingredients work synergistically to firm, lift, and illuminate the skin, restoring its youthful vitality.



To use the Youthifying Peptide Anti-Aging Face Cream, simply cleanse and tone your skin before applying a pea-sized amount of cream to your face and neck. Massage gently, avoiding the eye area, and allow the cream to absorb fully before applying other skincare products. For best results, use daily as part of your skincare routine.

Experience the transformative power of the Youthifying Peptide Anti-Aging Face Cream for yourself by visiting



At Personal Touch Skincare, we believe that everyone deserves to enjoy youthful, radiant skin, says Ashish Jawa founder of Personal Touch Skincare. That's why we've developed a range of luxurious yet affordable products that harness the power of nature and science to deliver real results. With our Youthifying Peptide Anti-Aging Face Cream, you can turn back the clock and rediscover the beauty of youthful skin.



