Kuwait Oil Price Drops To USD 86.26 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait oil price dropped 48 cents to USD 86.26 per barrel on Thursday compared to USD 86.74 pb on Wednesday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Friday. In international markets, futures of the Brent crude moved up by 17 cents to settle at USD 85.78 pb while those of the West Texas Intermediate crude rose by 20 cents to settle at USD 81.07 a barrel. (end) km

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.