BJP Announces Fourth List For Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, March 22 (IANS) Central Election Committee of the BJP on Friday released the fourth list of 14 candidates for Tamil Nadu and for the single seat in Puducherry, besides for the assembly by-election to the Vilvancode seat in the Tamil Nadu assembly.

The list for the Lok Sabha polls includes Tiruvallur (SC) Pon V. Balaganapthy; Chennai North - R.C. Paul Kanakaraj; Tiruvannamalai - A. Ashwathaman; Nammakal - K.P. Ramalingam; Tiruppur - A.P. Muruganandam; Pollachi- K.Vasanatharajan; Karur - V.V. Senthilnathan; Chidambaram (SC) P. Karthiyayini; Nagapattinam (SC) – S.G.M. Ramesh; Thanjavur – M.Murauganandam; Sivaganga - Dr Devanathan Yadav; Madurai - Prof Raama Sreenivasan; Virudhanagar – Raadhika Sarathkumar; and Tenkasi (SC) B.John Pandian.

The Puducherry Lok Sabha seat will be contested by A. Namassivayam.

The name of V.S. Nanthini for the assembly by-election to the Vilvancode seat was also announced.

Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 19th to elect 39 Lok Sabha members.

In the 2019 polls, the ruling DMK-led alliance won 38 seats and one was won by the AIADMK.