Get Fit With The Stars

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 22 (IANSlife) To keep those paycheques raining, Bollywood personalities put in a lot of hard work in their fitness and physical attractiveness. Some choose to go to doctors for a snip and tuck and other spend time sweating it out in the gym, here's a look at a select few are included who have inspired millions of followers worldwide by continuing to be physically active to ensure they keep up appearances.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor is renowned for his extraordinary physical well-being, vitality, and perpetual youth. Even at sixty, he still keeps a trim and nimble body. Cardiovascular exercises such as jogging, cycling, swimming, and brisk walking are all part of Anil's fitness regimen.

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty is renowned for his commitment to physical well-being and the upkeep of a toned physique. His routine for physical fitness consists of martial arts, functional training, and controlled eating.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is renowned for her toned body and focus health and fitness. To shed those postpartum kilos, adhered to a strict fitness routine that included a variety of exercises, functional training, and a well-balanced diet.

John Abraham

To build and maintain his muscular physique, John Abraham combines weight training, rigorous workouts, and clean diet.

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff's exceptional agility, suppleness, and martial arts prowess are well-known. To get his well-defined body, he follows a strict diet, martial arts training, and rigorous exercise routine.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty is a living example of elegance, grace, and physical fitness. Her quest to keep her body, mind, and physical fitness in good condition has been greatly aided by her dedication to yoga. Shetty combines Ashtanga, hot, and power yoga in her practice.

IANSlife can be contacted at ...