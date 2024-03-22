Red Hot Style

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 22 (IANSlife) Summer has come knocking on our doors and its time to swap the earthy tones for bright and hip hues. Everyone's closet should have a timeless classic in red. Red is a colour that never goes out of style -- dress, top, or saree. Here's how you can incorporate it into your daily routine.
Sparkle in style
Kiara Advani's stylish, customised ensembles often establish new fashion trends. For the ideal statement, she paired a coat with a simple makeup look and a red mini-sequence cut-out dress.
Add some drama
Pooja Hedge looks stunning and self-assured in a red gown with a high slit that you may wear with ease and grace.
Glamour in style
Kriti Sanon's red strapless dress with personalised makes for a great option when it comes to dates or parties.
Old world glamour
If its a red carpet or an occasion, Janhvi Kapoor's body hugging red gown is a head turner.
Youthful and feminine
Ananya Panday's millennial chic slip dress ticks all the right boxes. Dress it up with a pair of heels or down with a copy pair of sneakers for a day in the mall.
Style Soiree
Alia Bhatt
A floral red dress and an oversized jacket with a pair of heels is a perfect fashion statement.
