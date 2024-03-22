Sub Jr. Nationals: 15 Haryana Boxers Enter Quarterfinals

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Boxers from Haryana put up an impressive show on day three as nine boys and six girls entered the quarterfinals of the 3rd Sub Junior National Championship at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

Uday Singh led the way for team Haryana as he outclassed Punjab's Ranveer in a 37kg bout with a 5-0 unanimous decision. Ravi Sihag (49kg), Lakshay (52kg) and Naman (58kg) extended Haryana's winning tally with victories by similar margins.

Meanwhile, Sanchit Jayani (46kg), Arpit (55kg) and Anmol Dahiya (64kg) also produced a dominant show as all three won their respective bouts with a referee stopping the contest. Sanchit defeated Kerala's Vishnu in round two while Arpit and Anmol thrashed SPSCB's Rehan Sheikh and Tamil Nadu's L Gowtham Raja in round one.

Siddhant (61kg) fought a tough bout against Tamil Nadu's M D Deva Akash but managed to win by a 3-2 split decision. The last pugilist in action for Haryana on day three, Kartik Dagar (70kg) also managed to overcome Manipur's Leimapkam challenge by a 4-1 win.

Delhi and Tamil Nadu also had a great outing with six and five of their boxers, respectively, in the boys category progressing in the quarterfinals.

Haryana continued its domination in the girl's section with Khushi (33kg) opening the day with a win against Meghalaya's Naphisakmen in round one courtesy of a referee stopping the contest. Following a similar display, Nischal Sharma (37kg) and Manshi Malik (67+kg) also earned identical RSC wins in round one against Pondicherry's Jaseentha and Jammu & Kashmir's Mansimar Kour, respectively.

Bhoomi (35kg), Khushika (49kg), and Sukhreet (64kg) were the other boxers to progress into the next round.

Six pugilists from Delhi and five from Tamil Nadu also made their way into the quarterfinals in the girls section.

The semifinals and finals will be played on Sunday and Monday respectively.