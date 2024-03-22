QICCA Names Ibrahim Shahbik As Secretary-General

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of the Qatar Chamber and Qatar International Centre for Conciliation and Arbitration (QICCA) Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, recently issued a decision appointing Ibrahim Mohamed Shahbik as the Secretary-General of QICCA.

Shahbik joined QICCA in 2015 as a legal researcher and then he was promoted to Assistant Secretary-General in 2016. He holds a Master's degree in International Trade Law from Hertfordshire University, United Kingdom, and a License in Law from Cairo University.

During his career, he has served on several committees and events, including as member of the Committee of the 2015 Conference of Lawyers and Arbitrators, Vice-Chairman of the Committee of the Second International Arbitration Conference in 2016, and as a member of the QICCA Committee. Additionally, he has served as a representative of the Qatar Chamber at the Crisis Management Committee at the National Command Centre (NCC) and a member of the Patent Grievances Committee.