Exhibition Of Iranian Garments By Iranian Designers At Marwah Studios

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: Marwah Studios at Noida Film City was transformed into a hub of cultural exchange and artistic splendor with the grand exhibition of garments designed by renowned Iranian designers. Organized by the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) in collaboration with the Indo Iran Film and Cultural Forum and the Embassy of Iran, this event celebrated the vibrant heritage of Iranian fashion and design.



The exhibition attracted a diverse audience, including designers, students of fashion and design, as well as members of the art and culture community from across India. Visitors were treated to a dazzling array of traditional Iranian garments, each bearing the unique touch of the talented designers who showcased their creations.



Among the distinguished Iranian designers present were Elham Talebi Bidhandi, Mohadese Jalalimashayekhi, Marzieh Eivatin, Maryam Shirzadian, Mohsen Darjaei, Arefeh Mohammadrezakhani, Zeinab Zeidi, Mohammadhossein Abdoliashtiani, Katayoun Eshaghi Kenari, Shahin Ebrahim Zadeh Pezeshki, Milad Afshinmanesh, Maryam Mounesi Sorkheh, Atefeh Hajbabaee, and Samane Maliki.



Expressing gratitude for the collaborative effort behind the exhibition, Dr. Faridoddin Faridasr, Cultural Counsellor and Director of Iran Vulture House at the Embassy of Iran, remarked, ï¿1⁄2We are thankful to ICMEI, AAFT University, Indo Iran Film and Cultural Forum for organizing such a massive exhibition for the designers from Iran. We will remember this gesture for all time. I am sure the presence of designers and their traditional garments from Iran has brought a new wave of relationship between Indian and Iranians.ï¿1⁄2



Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair for Indo Iran Cultural Forum, echoed the sentiment of cultural enrichment, stating, ï¿1⁄2I am more than happy to have this kind of Iranian garments exhibition at Marwah Studios along with their popular and celebrity designers. The show has brought two countries close to each other. Indo Iran Film and Culture forumï¿1⁄2s purpose is to bring the people of India and Iran close to each other through art and culture.ï¿1⁄2



The exhibition not only showcased the exquisite craftsmanship of Iranian designers but also served as a platform for fostering deeper cultural understanding and strengthening bonds between India and Iran.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143