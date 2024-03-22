Shangri-La Eros New Delhi Unveils Their Latest Show 'Le Petit Chef & Friends'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 20 March 2024: Shangri-La Eros New Delhi invites you to experience the latest show 'Le Petit Chef & Friendsâ€TM - starring Pequena Maria from Spain, Piccolo Luciano from Italy, Chisano Takahiro from Japan, and of course, Le Petit Chef from France from Friday, 22 March 2024 onwards.



Guests are invited toprepare for an extraordinary fusion of theatre and dining as the world's smallest chef, along with his friends, invites patrons to an immersive culinary journey at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi. Set against the backdrop of the hotel's elegant decor, the new show'Le Petit Chef & Friends' promises a captivating one-and-a-half-hour dining experience curated by these international chefs,to celebrate a diverse array of global flavours with the fusion of innovative 3D mapping and creative cuisine.



Following a captivating introduction of the petit chefs during the Le Petit Chef & Friends adventure, guests are seamlessly transported into the realms of a thrilling virtual cooking competition, they discover a tantalising array of global specialities awaiting their discerning palates, while the ultimate victor will be bestowed with the prestigious 'Golden Hat' award. Hosted live and adorned with exclusive props, this immersive experience promises personalised engagement as the narrative unfolds.



Amidst the culinary showdown, guests are treated to a sensory journey through a four-course meal showcasing the mastery of chefs in Spain, Italy, Japan, and France. The competition seamlessly marries the thrill of a 3D immersive virtual show with the indulgence of a multi-course dining extravaganza. Orchestrated by live hosts, the Le Petit Chef and Friends show is all about recreating fun and immersive dining experiences for guests. Le Petit Chef and Friends will serve a four-course contemporary European menu available as vegetarian and non-vegetarian, with interactive storytelling technology staged directly on guestsâ€TM plates. This fresh and flavoursome dining experience is perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, and celebratory moments. This immersive culinary journey is the best of theatre and dining combined, accommodating 32 guests per dining experience. The contemporary European menu is prepared with fresh ingredients and presented with flair and offers signature dishes such as Hass Avocado & Chicken Mortadella, Liquid Parmigiano Reggiano,Braised Lamb Rump with Compound Butter, and Mushroom Flan, ending on a sweet note with Green Tea Cake and Citrus Cremeux. Our little guests can indulge in a specially curated kids menu featuring a Mini Corn and Avocado Tortilla, Macaroni al Forno and Exotic Vegetable Cake. Paired with a new cocktail menu that has been meticulously designed to complement the flavours of each dish, guests are in for an epicurean journey like no other.



"We are delighted to introduce the latest edition of Le Petit Chef & Friends at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi extraordinary 3D immersive dining experience is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence. As we unveil this new show, we invite guests to embark on a journey of culinary delight, where every dish tells a story and every moment is infused with magic as guests enjoy the healthy competition of our little chefs," says Abhishek Sadhoo, General Manager, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi.



The Le Petit Chef and Friends show is available from Wednesday to Friday for dinner. The show will also be presented during lunch and dinner meal periods on Saturdays and Sundays. The lunch session starts at 1:30 p.m. and dinner starts at 8:30 p.m.





About Le Petit Chef



Le Petit Chef â€ ̃comes to lifeâ€TM with technology developed by Skull Mapping, a company based in Belgium. This innovative dining experience is delivered using 3D projection mapping and is the story of a small, animated chef projected onto dinersâ€TM plates, where he proceeds to cook their food in front of them. With the help of overhead projectors, the dining table transforms into an immersive theatre where the tablecloth, plates and utensils become backdrops and props for the storyâ€TMs hero to show off his culinary prowess. Since his creation in 2010, Le Petit Chef has become a viral sensation in restaurants around the world, from London to Singapore, from Dubai to Kuala Lumpur.



About Shangri-La:



Shangri-La, an iconic flagship brand of the Shangri-La Group, puts heartfelt service at the core of its distinctive Asian hospitality experience. Through imaginative and nature-inspired design, delightful culinary and cultural experiences, and its authentic and thoughtful service, the brand enables guests to realise their own moments of Shangri-La.



Today, the brand experience is brought to life in over 90 deluxe hotels and resorts at destinations around the world, including Australia, Canada, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan, Fiji, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mongolia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sultanate of Oman, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.



About Shangri-La Circle:



Built on the idea that life is meant to be fun, limitless, and full of possibilities, Shangri-La Circle is a contemporary Asian travel lifestyle platform offering members a world of enhanced benefits at every point of their journey at over 100 Shangri-La, Kerry, JEN by Shangri-La, and Traders properties worldwide, along with the Groupâ€TMs portfolio of restaurants, wellness facilities and family experiences.

Company :-Brand Talk

User :- Shimona Dargan

Email :...

Other articles by Shangri-La