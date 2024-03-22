Attack On Khmelnytskyi: Casualties And Injuries, Damaged Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the enemy attack on Khmelnytskyi, there were civilian casualties and injuries, and infrastructure and buildings were damaged.

The mayor of Khmelnytskyi, Oleksandr Symchyshyn, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The air raid alert has been canceled. It's a terrible morning. We have damage to infrastructure. Damage to residential buildings. There are casualties and injuries among civilians. More details later," he said.

Power supply resorted to all settlements inregion following drone attack

As reported earlier, explosions occurred during the air raid in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Sumy, and Kryvyi Rih at night.