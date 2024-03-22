Attack On Khmelnytskyi: Casualties And Injuries, Damaged Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the enemy attack on Khmelnytskyi, there were civilian casualties and injuries, and infrastructure and buildings were damaged.
The mayor of Khmelnytskyi, Oleksandr Symchyshyn, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"The air raid alert has been canceled. It's a terrible morning. We have damage to infrastructure. Damage to residential buildings. There are casualties and injuries among civilians. More details later," he said.
Read also:
Power supply resorted to all settlements in Khmelnytskyi
region following drone attack
As reported earlier, explosions occurred during the air raid in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Sumy, and Kryvyi Rih at night.
MENAFN22032024000193011044ID1108009660
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.