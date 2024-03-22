Klymenko: Two Killed, Eight Injured In Khmelnytskyi Following Russian Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were killed and at least eight were injured in Khmelnytskyi following Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine on March 22.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to the minister, "This morning, the enemy attacked infrastructure facilities, with the destruction of residential buildings and civilian casualties reported."

The Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Lviv, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions were under Russian attack.

The minister also published a video of a 21-year-old girl being rescued from the rubble of a private house in Khmelnytskyi.

According to him, six people were injured in Zaporizhzhia, and three are considered missing at the scene of the attacks. Information about casualty figures will be updated promptly.

Overnight into Friday, March 22, Russia launched a combined missile and drone attack against critical infrastructure in Ukraine. In total, the enemy used 151 drones and missiles. Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 55 Shahed drones and 37 missiles.