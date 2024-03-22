Situation In Ukraine's Energy System Controlled Despite Russian Recent Attack PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following Russia's recent massive missile attack, the situation in Ukraine's energy system is remaining controlled, and there is no need to introduce power outage schedules all over the country.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

On the morning of March 22, 2024, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine's energy and civil infrastructure, targeting a number of regions with different types of missiles and drones. Following the enemy attack, some regions are facing power supply issues at the moment.

Generally, the situation in Ukraine's energy system is controlled, the Prime Minister noted. In his words, there is no need to introduce power outage schedules all over the country. Rescuers and power engineers are already working to promptly restore power supply services.

“Also, following Russia's terrorist attack, civil infrastructure was damaged. There are injured and killed people. My deep condolences,” Shmyhal added.

In this regard, the Prime Minister emphasized that Ukraine needs more weapons and air defense systems to protect civilians. Meanwhile, Russia must face more sanctions and greater isolation.

“War must become an unbearable burden for the aggressor,” Shmyhal stressed.

A reminder that, on the night of March 22, 2024, Ukrainian forces downed 55 Russian Shahed-type drones and 37 missiles .

According to Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko, Russia's recent massive attack caused damage to a number of energy facilities across Ukraine. One of power lines supplying Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) was de-energized.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine