President Of Moldova Congratulates Azerbaijanis On Novruz Holiday


3/22/2024 5:09:10 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Maia Sandu, the President of Moldova, congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the Novruz festival, Azernews reports.

Through a message shared on her social media platform, President Sandu conveyed her warm wishes to the Azerbaijani Moldova community and all those observing Novruz.

"Let your home be a meeting place for all your loved ones, and let your soul be open to goodness and light. Happy Novruz!" she said.

