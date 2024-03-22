President Of Moldova Congratulates Azerbaijanis On Novruz Holiday

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Maia Sandu, the President of Moldova, congratulated the
Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the Novruz festival, Azernews reports.
Through a message shared on her social media platform, President
Sandu conveyed her warm wishes to the Azerbaijani Moldova community
and all those observing Novruz.
"Let your home be a meeting place for all your loved ones, and
let your soul be open to goodness and light. Happy Novruz!" she
said.
MENAFN22032024000195011045ID1108009653
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.