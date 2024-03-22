Weapons And Ammunition Found In Khankandi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan Internal Ministry reported the discovery of arms
and munitions in Khankandi, Azernews reports.
On March 21, 19 machine guns, one machine gun, four pistols,
three shotguns, one grenade launcher, ten grenades, 47 ammunition
magazines, 8,602 cartridges of various calibers and other
ammunition were discovered and seized in the city.
