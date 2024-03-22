               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Weapons And Ammunition Found In Khankandi


3/22/2024 5:09:10 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan Internal Ministry reported the discovery of arms and munitions in Khankandi, Azernews reports.

On March 21, 19 machine guns, one machine gun, four pistols, three shotguns, one grenade launcher, ten grenades, 47 ammunition magazines, 8,602 cartridges of various calibers and other ammunition were discovered and seized in the city.

