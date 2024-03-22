USA Accuses China Of Financing Iran's Disruptive Behavior In Mideast

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 22 (KUNA) -- Commander of US Central Command General Michael Kurilla said that China is financing the subversive behavior of Iran in the Middle East, warning further development of the relationship between Iran, China and Russia.

Kurilla pointed out during a hearing before the Armed Services Committee in the US House of Representatives that "collectively, Iran, Russia, and China are strengthening their relationships and fostering a chaotic landscape favorable to their exploitation," Kurilla explained, adding, "the ramifications of this partnership will have global implications."

"What we see is Iran reliant on China and Russia is reliant on Iran. Iran sells 90 percent of its oil, all U.S. sanctioned, to China," he added. "So in effect, China is funding Iran's subversive and maligned behavior in the region.

Iran is evading those sanctions by using an entire ghost fleet of ships, called the dark Fleet, to able to go out and do ship-to-ship transfers, he noted.

"China and Russia are supporting the Houthis and reaping safe passage through international waters that the Iran-backed group have been showering with missiles and drones, the top U.S. military official in the region," Kurilla added.

Meanwhile, the Houthis say they are targeting ships linked to the occupying entity because of its war in the besieged Gaza Strip.(end)

asg









MENAFN22032024000071011013ID1108009635