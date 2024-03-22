Maserati Presents The All-New Maserati Grancabrio. Our Ode To Joy.

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The Italian brand has signed up the director Marco Gentile to celebrate its new convertible, synonymous with the most exclusive freedom when driving.

Modena, 18 March 2024

– To enhance the all-Italian beauty and free spirit of GranCabrio , the brand's latest creation dedicated to those who want to feel alive every day with the wind in their hair, to those seeking a car as a true travel companion to discover the world, Maserati dedicates its very own ode to joy: 'The all-new Maserati GranCabrio. Our Ode to Joy.”

An all-new rhythm with a quickening beat, a melody that keeps pace with a sublime and engaging driving experience, accompanied by images that convey excitement, fun, desire for beauty, to make the heart rejoice and enjoy every moment to the fullest.

A portrait of pure nonchalance, a celebration of life encompassed in a short but powerful video entrusted to the Movie Magic production house, the work of the Milanese director Marco Gentile – an internationally renowned storyteller, previous winner of a Silver Lion at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in 2010 and author of music videos and advertising campaigns for global clients – who immerses Maserati GranCabrio in the warm, vibrant atmospheres and breathtaking panoramas of Salento, in Puglia. The area and its wonderful unspoilt views and corners of discreet and exclusive luxury embodies the most original and distinctive Italian spirit, speaking to the world as nothing else can, with its unmistakable attitude that epitomises the infectiously joyful lifestyle of this country.

Just like the spirit of Maserati GranCabrio , and of those who decide to sit behind the wheel of the Trident's new convertible, where elegance and performance enliven every emotion and take them to a higher level.

“Sing like no one is listening. Love like you have never been hurt. Dance like nobody is watching. And drive like the best is yet to come”, is the aphorism selected to set out Maserati 's expression in creations such as GranCabrio , a sports car capable of providing the best in comfort, to savour every single mile of your life.

The video made for the recent launch of GranCabrio Trofeo – a gem 100% made in Modena and a manifesto of the most all-encompassing driving in the great outdoors – offers an overture with the music of the waves at sea: the power of nature immediately merges in an engaging crescendo with the thunder of the Nettuno engine . In the meantime, the unmistakable refrain of the“Ode to Joy” comes in first as a whisper as if on tiptoe, then explodes into a rock version created specifically for Maserati GranCabrio , the setting for atmospheres of celebration, sharing, freedom, and pure enjoyment of the beauty all around us.

A concert of emotions and passions, in the most authentic Italian and Maserati style. An exhortation to lead life our own way.

'The all-new Maserati GranCabrio. Our Ode to Joy.' was launched on Monday afternoon on the brand's official YouTube channel and is also available on all the brand's main digital platforms. Watch the video here.