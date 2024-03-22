How To Get An Entrepreneur Visa In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





SAUDI VISA EXEMPT COUNTRIES

Saudi Arabia had introduced visa exemptions for nationals of several countries.

Angola

Bahrain

Barbados

Belarus

Botswana

Cook Islands

Dominica

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Georgia

Guatemala

Haiti

Honduras

Hong Kong

Iran

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kiribati

Kosovo

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Lebanon

Malaysia

Mauritius

Micronesia

Morocco

Mozambique

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Niue

Oman

Palestine

Panama

Philippines

Qatar

Samoa

Seychelles

Singapore

South Africa

South Korea

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Suriname

Tajikistan

Thailand

Gambia

Tunisia

Turks and Caicos Islands

Türkiye

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Zambia

HOW TO EXTEND SAUDI VISA

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a popular destination for visitors from all over the globe. It is a country rich in history, culture, and tradition, with numerous tourist attractions. The Kingdom provides a variety of visas for visitors, including tourist, business, and Hajj and Umrah visas. However, visitors may need to stay in the country for longer than their visa allows. In such cases, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia provides visa extension services, allowing visitors to extend their stay in the country. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced a significant extension in the validity of the single-entry visit visa. The new scheme covers all purposes for which the visa is issued and extends the validity period from 30 to three months. This means that visitors with a single-entry visit visa will have more time to explore and enjoy Saudi Arabia's many attractions. It is important to note that, while the validity periods of the visit and transit visas have been extended, the total extension period of the visit visa cannot exceed 180 days. This is consistent with Saudi government regulations designed to ensure that visitors follow the country's laws and regulations. Visitors are reminded to follow all applicable regulations and requirements when visiting Saudi Arabia. This includes obtaining the required visa and following the rules and regulations governing their stay in the country.

SAUDI ARABIA VISA REQUIREMENTS



A passport must be valid for at least 6 months from the intended date of entry in Saudi Arabia.

Providing a current email address at which to receive the Saudi Arabia visa online. Paying the Saudi eVisa fee with a valid debit or credit card.

SAUDI TRANSIT VISA

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomes visitors from all over the world. Saudi Arabia attracts a large number of international visitors and travelers passing through. Whether you are planning a short stay in Saudi Arabia or just passing through, you should be aware of the transit/stopover visa requirements. A transit/stopover visa allows travelers to enter Saudi Arabia temporarily while en route to another destination. This visa allows visitors to perform Umrah, visit the Prophet's Mosque, attend tourism events, and briefly tour the country. Applying for a transit/stopover visa only takes a few minutes. Once you've booked and paid for your flights, your visa will be emailed to you almost immediately. You can apply for this visa up to 90 days before your trip date.

DOCUMENST REQUIREMENTS



a valid passport with a minimum validity of 6 months

citizenship or a residence permit from the country you are applying from (i.e. the country in which you live)

a passport-sized colored photograph. This photo must be 200 * 200px file size, a tiny 20kb. a completed and signed Saudi visa questionnaire, which you'll do online.

SAUDI HAJJ VISA

If you want to visit Saudi Arabia and go to Mecca, you must first get a Saudi Visa for Hajj. This visa allows you to visit Saudi Arabia for a limited time each year, from Mid-Shawwal to the 25th of Dhual-Qa'dah. Before embarking on your journey, make sure you are eligible for a Saudi visa. Pilgrims with tourist eVisas are not permitted to enter Saudi Arabia for the Hajj. Foreign participants must obtain a special Hajj visa before entering the country and visiting Mecca. A hajj visa can be obtained from the Saudi Consulate in their home country. Many pilgrims book their journey through a licensed travel agency, which covers their visa, lodging, and other pilgrimage procedures.

SAUDI VISA FOR ENTREPRENEURS

Foreign business travelers can enter Saudi Arabia using an eVisa. The Saudi Arabia Business Visa is ideal for those planning to attend business meetings, conferences, or other business-related events. It can be used to enter Saudi Arabia once or more times. The length of your stay in Saudi Arabia depends on whether your visa allows for multiple or single entries. If your Saudi Arabia Business Visa is single-entry, you can stay in the country for up to 90 days. If you enter Saudi Arabia multiple times, you can stay for up to 180 days. A multiple-entry business visa can be issued for six months, a year, two years, or five years, with a maximum stay of 90 days per trip. To apply for the Saudi Business Visa, simply fill out a brief Saudi visa application online and you will receive your Saudi Arabia eVisa via email. The processing time could vary. However, depending on when the application is submitted, the average processing time for a Saudi business visa can be up to 10 working days.

A letter of invitation from the sponsor company in Saudi Arabia, approved by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. A letter from your employer, confirming your employment and upcoming trip.