UAE: 2 Roads Near Mall To Be Partially Closed In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 22 Mar 2024, 12:21 PM
Last updated: Fri 22 Mar 2024, 12:23 PM
Two roads at an intersection in Al Ain's Hili area will be partially closed for three days, the authorities said on Friday.
Part of Baniyas Street and Al Falah Street - which are located near Hili Mall - will not be accessible from Saturday, March 23, until 5am on Monday, March 25, according to Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).
Traffic on these roads will be diverted. Here's a map of affected areas, as shared by the ITC:
Motorists are urged to take precautions, plan their trips carefully, and stick to traffic rules.
