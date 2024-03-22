UAE: 2 Roads Near Mall To Be Partially Closed In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 22 Mar 2024, 12:21 PM

Last updated: Fri 22 Mar 2024, 12:23 PM

Two roads at an intersection in Al Ain's Hili area will be partially closed for three days, the authorities said on Friday.

Part of Baniyas Street and Al Falah Street - which are located near Hili Mall - will not be accessible from Saturday, March 23, until 5am on Monday, March 25, according to Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).

Traffic on these roads will be diverted. Here's a map of affected areas, as shared by the ITC:

Motorists are urged to take precautions, plan their trips carefully, and stick to traffic rules.

ALSO READ:

'Didn't do it for reward': Delivery rider honoured by RTA recalls why he stopped to fix traffic light

Dubai: 21 RTA bus violations that will result in fines for passengers

Look: Forest inside Dubai Metro stations? Designer uses AI to show transport of the future

Dubai: 3 friends to drive around India in nearly 100-year-old vintage cars