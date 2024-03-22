Al Waab First To Qualify For Semi-Finals Of Al Shamal Club Founders' Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Al Shamal Club's Founders' Cup Ramadan football tournament entered the decisive stage in the presence of the club's General Manager, Ibrahim Hussein Al Sada, and Youssef Al Fadala, the Financial Director.

Al Waab defeated Black Star 4-1 to take the lead in the points table, also becoming the first to qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Ain Mohamed team defeated Naval Academy team 5-1 in the first encounter as the winners strengthened their place in second place with 9 points. They will now take on North Falcons in the play-off.

The North Falcons booked their play-off spot when they defeated Thunderbolt team 6-1 in the second match of the fourth round of the first group.