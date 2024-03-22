Moecc Educates Students About Environment

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its vision of the importance of raising environmental awareness among young people, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change presented an awareness lecture to the children of Al Salam Girls Kindergarten, which included an introduction to the plants and animals found in the Qatari environment.

The lecture aimed to introduce kindergarten students to the importance of Qatari Environment Day, as well as ways to preserve the local environment, using storytelling methods that suit the students' ages.

Qatar Environment Day, which falls on February 26, comes within the framework of Qatar's keenness to pay special attention to the environment, pointing out the need to educate all members of society about the importance of adopting positive practices for the protection of the local environment.