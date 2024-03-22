(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bangalore,20th March: In a steadfast commitment to instill road safety awareness, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has organized a Road Safety Convention with school principals and teachers at its 3rd Factory in Narasapura, Bangalore and as a part of their ongoing project- Mindset Development for our Future Generation.



The convention saw active participation of around 140 School Principals and Teachers from more than 100 private and government schools in Bangalore.



The convention witnessed the presence of esteemed chief guests, Mr. Kiminori Matsushita, Executive Vice President, Narasapura Plant, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj, Operating Officer, Corporate Affairs, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India and Mr. Sunil Kumar Mittal, Operating Officer, Narasapura Plant, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India and Ms Chandrakala HS, Block Education Officer, Malur Taluk, Kolar.



The current Indian traffic scenarios showcases the need of discipline among road users. One of the major causes of traffic collision is the approach and mindset towards the road. Widespread disregard for traffic rules is one of the major factors in road accidents. Keeping this in mind, the primary objective of the convention was to showcase the innovative concept of Mindset Development for kids, with a focus on expanding the reach of road safety education to all students through training facilitated by schoolteachers.



With a unique focus on changing children's mindset towards road safety from an early age, HMSI believes that proper education can have a positive influence not only on children but also on their parents. Anchored by HMSI’s global safety slogan ‘Safety for Everyone’, the company has curated three learning modules age wise to guide the young population develop a disciplined mindset, thereby making a substantial contribution

in fostering a safer society.



During the convention, HMSI urged all school authorities to utilize the three modules, emphasizing the need for collaboration to expand the benefits of this program to all students. The company invited schools to join hands, supporting the mission and working towards creating a brighter, safer future for India.

HMSI has earlier organized Road Safety Conventions in Gurugram as part of their mindset development project for kids and covered over 250 schools. These schools have further covered over a lakh of school kids. This project will cover more cities n near future. The company is steadfast in its commitment to make the roads safer for everyone by nurturing a culture of vigilance and responsibility.



Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India’s CSR commitment towards Road Safety:

In 2021, Honda globally made a vision statement for the year 2050 where it will strive for zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles. In India HMSI is working in line with this vision and the Government of India direction of reducing fatalities to half by 2030.

HMSI wants to be a company that Society wants to exist and is strongly focusing on Road safety awareness to all sections of society with unique ideas catering to each segment from school kids to Corporates and society at large.

One critical aspect of achieving this goal is inculcating a positive mindset towards road safety in our children by the year 2030 and continuing to educate them thereafter. Road safety education at schools and Colleges is not only to create awareness but to inculcate a safety culture in young minds and turn them to be the safety ambassador. It empowers future generations to become responsible and significantly contribute to a safer society.

HMSI’s set of skilled safety instructors conducts daily programs at our 10 adopted traffic training parks (TTP) across India and 6 Safety Driving Education Centers (SDEC) to make road safety education accessible to every part of society, and the initiative has already reached over 5.7 million Indians. HMSI’s National Road Safety Awareness program made learning fun yet scientific through:

SCIENTIFICALLY DEVISED LEARNING MODULE: Honda’s skilled instructors set the foundation with theory sessions on road signs & markings, driver’s duties on road, riding gear & posture explanation and safe riding etiquettes.

1. PRACTICAL LEARNING: A special training activity on Honda’s virtual riding simulator was executed for all to experience over 100 possible dangers on road before actual riding.

2. INTERACTIVE SESSION: Participants were given danger prediction training known as Kiken Yosoku Training (KYT) which helps in enhancing rider/driver’s sensitivity to danger and ensures safe driving behaviour on roads.

3. EXISTING DRIVERS HONING RIDING SKILLS: Students & school staff members who are already existing riders tested & honed their riding skills through slow riding activities and riding on narrow planks.









