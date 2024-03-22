STAR SPORTS LEADS THE WAY WITH 24% INCREASE IN REACH OF OVERALL BUILD-UP PROGRAMMING EVEN BEFORE IPL 2024 GETS UNDERWAY

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, March 21, 2024: Star Sports, the official broadcaster of Tata IPL 2024, has already set new viewership benchmarks for the upcoming season. Since the commencement of its IPL build-up programming, Star Sports has witnessed a remarkable 24% increase in viewership compared to last year, reaching an astounding 245 million viewers as of 21st March 2024. The total consumption for build-up programming has soared to 21.3 billion minutes, an impressive 26% higher compared to last year. This unprecedented engagement, even before a ball is bowled, highlights the overwhelming popularity, enhanced storytelling in multiple languages, and the network’s connection with fans across different cohorts.



Star Sports has left no stone unturned in delivering an exciting opening. Viewers on TV will get to see exclusive interviews with 8 of the 10 IPL captains on their vision for the upcoming tournament. Outside of the opening ceremony, Star Sports will be airing exclusive content with some of the biggest celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, A R Rahman, Vijay Devarakonda, Prabhudeva and many more.



With a Starcast of more 150 commentators and presenters, including former players with more than 40 IPL titles among them, 12 IPL Team Coaches, 18 World Cup Winners, 12 International Captains and more, viewers can expect an engaging broadcast. There is already a lot of excitement for the comeback of Navjot Singh Sidhu in the Star Sports commentary box after almost a decade.

This weekend, Star Sports will also be premiering some of their innovations. The biggest one being the AI technology that enables international commentators to speak Hindi in their original voice, connecting with a wider audience during the thrilling TATA IPL 2024 matches throughout the season. Additionally, the 'Shor Meter,' will capture real-time crowd noise decibel levels, quantifying the nation's passion for their biggest heroes and best cricketing moments.



The official IPL broadcaster has always believed in customising feeds. Along with the focus on languages, Star Sports is going to be launching a special feed for hearing-impaired and visually-impaired fans- Indian Sign Language feed. In addition, kids can enjoy a special Sunday feed to get closer to the game. Also, for the first time, the broadcaster is producing IPL in the unmatched combination of Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.





MENAFN22032024005232011781ID1108009480