Unesco Seminar Highlights Innovations For Sustainable Agriculture In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Unesco Chair at the Center for Advanced Materials (CAM) at Qatar University (QU) recently hosted a panel discussion session on“Water Solutions for Sustainable Agriculture in Qatar” at the Doha Expo 2023 Exhibition Center.

The event brought together leading experts, researchers, and stakeholders to address pressing challenges related to water scarcity and agricultural sustainability in Qatar. The session aimed to address the critical challenges of water scarcity and sustainability in agriculture in Qatar.

Prof. Syed Javaid Zaidi, Unesco Chair in Water Technology, chaired and moderated the seminar, ensuring a comprehensive discussion among esteemed panellists and attendees. The distinguished speakers included Mubarak Al Nasr, CEO of Ras Abu Fontas Desalination Plant, Qatar Electricity and Water Company (Kahramaa), Dr. Jenny Lawler, Senior Research Director, Qatar Energy and Environmental Research Institute (QEERI), Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), and Prof. Sami Al Sayadi, Director of the Sustainable Development Center, QU.

Al Nasr provided an in-depth overview of Ras Abu Fontas's extensive experience in water desalination and treatment. He emphasised the company's pivotal role in ensuring uninterrupted water supply during major international events, such as the FIFA World Cup and Asian Cup, highlighting their commitment to water quality and environmental sustainability.

The“Water Solutions for Sustainable Agriculture in Qatar” seminar underscored the urgency of addressing water scarcity and promoting sustainable agricultural practices in Qatar.