Shafallah Center Celebrates World Down Syndrome Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the slogan 'Ending Stereotypes,' Shafallah Center for Persons with Disabilities celebrates yesterday World Down Syndrome Day, which is commemorate on March, 21 every year.

World Down Syndrome Day aims to raise awareness of Down syndrome and how it occurs, and highlight the role of people with Down syndrome in societies and encourage them to continue studying or working.

In this context, Executive Director of the Shafallah Center Maryam Saif Al Suwaidi said that the slogan calls for an end to stereotypes, as they are harmful to people with Down Syndrome and intellectual disabilities. Stereotypes can prevent them from being treated like others, she added, noting that they are treated like children, belittled, sometimes excluded, treated poorly, or even abused.

Al Suwaidi pointed out that a stereotype is a specific idea that people have about what someone or something looks like, adding that stereotypes can be positive, negative, or neutral, but they are often inaccurate, or simply wrong. Stereotypes are often based on limited information or personal experience, and can be reinforced by the way something is represented in the media or through cultural messages, she said, adding that once a stereotype is formed, it can be difficult to change.

On this global occasion, Maryam Saif Al Suwaidi confirmed that the Shafallah Center renews its belief in the right of persons with disabilities to integrate as active individuals in society and the importance of providing special education services, training and rehabilitation, as well as demanding their rights and providing full support, guidance, and the necessary consultations to families.

She pointed out that the Center uses the latest scientific programs and studied methods, and also relies on highly experienced cadres who provide all educational, psychological, family counseling, rehabilitation, training, therapeutic, and other services in one place, which saves time and effort and achieves the desired results.

Al Suwaidi said that what distinguishes disability issues in Qatar is the actual interest of the wise leadership. Qatar is also keen to care for all categories suffering from disability, and strive to overcome all obstacles and challenges they face by issuing legislation and putting forward initiatives that concern them, in addition to rehabilitating and training them, especially those with Down Syndrome, and working to integrate and empower them, which in turn made the Shafallah Center a model to be emulated in international circles in the field of care and attention to people with disabilities at all levels.