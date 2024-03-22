Yoc To Host 'Moroccan Night At The Museum' At MIA

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Years of Culture (YoC) initiative, in collaboration with the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Qatar, invites the community to spend an enchanting evening at the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) for the“Moroccan Night at the Museum.”

This will be held on Sunday, March 24 from 8pm-10pm at MIA Atrium and 4th floor gallery space. To commemorate the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture and explore the Berber Jewelry Collection from the Royal Palace exhibition at the Museum of Islamic Art, Years of Culture has organised an evening to celebrate Moroccan culture and traditions. Guests will have a chance to enjoy traditional Moroccan tea and Ramadan sweets, music performances, and henna while learning more about the beautiful Amazigh jewelry on display at the museum - the first time the collection is exhibited outside of Morocco. The display features over 200 historical and culturally significant pieces from Morocco's Oudayas, National Museum of Adornment in Rabat. Moroccan artist Othman Belkadi will also unveil a new oil painting inspired by traditional Amazigh jewellery.