Barbie Tops 2023 Box Office With Over $1.4B Sales

Doha, Qatar: As 2023 draws to a close, the year has seen a thrilling competition at the worldwide box office, featuring the return of Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible' series, multiple Marvel Studios superhero movies, beloved Disney characters, the popular 'John Wick' movie series, Vin Diesel's highly successful 'Fast and Furious' series, and many more.

Leading the charge in the 2023 box office race is Warner Bros.' hit movie 'Barbie,' centered on the iconic doll, which grossed a total of $1,441,818,186, topping the list of highest-grossing movies.

Here is the list of the top 10 movies in the 2023 world box office:

10- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($476,071,180)



Marvel's smallest heroes embarked on a quantum journey, facing new challenges and villains in a microscopic universe brimming with surprises.

9- Elemental ($496,176,105)





A unique animated tale, 'Elemental' explored a world where fire, water, land, and air residents live together, uncovering the power of unity amidst diversity.

8- Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One ($567,535,283)





Tom Cruise reprised his role as Ethan Hunt in this latest 'Mission Impossible' installment, delivering breathtaking stunts and non-stop action.

7- The Little Mermaid ($569,626,289)





Disney's live-action remake of its animated classic brought the enchanting undersea world of Ariel and her friends to a new generation of viewers.

6- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ($690,516,673)



Spider-Man traverses parallel dimensions, meeting various versions of himself in a visually stunning multiverse adventure.

5- Fast X ($704,769,660)



The tenth film in the 'Fast and Furious' series, 'Fast X' continued the franchise's legacy of high-speed chases and adrenaline-fueled heists

4- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ($845,555,777)



The beloved band of intergalactic misfits returned in this third installment, combining heart, humor, and high-stakes action that fans have come to love.

3- Oppenheimer ($952,001,790)



A gripping biopic on the father of the atomic bomb, 'Oppenheimer' delved into the complex life and legacy of one of history's most influential scientists.

2- The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($1,361,354,491)



This animated adventure brought the iconic video game characters to life, captivating fans with a colorful and action-packed journey through Mario's universe.

1- Barbie ($1,441,818,186)



The beloved doll, 'Barbie' charmed audiences, leading the box office race.