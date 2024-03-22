Nissan Formula E team takes its second podium of Season 10 in São Paulo

(MENAFN- Edelman) São Paulo, Brazil (March 20, 2024) – Nissan Formula E Team secured its second consecutive podium in the 2023/24 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, with Oliver Rowland taking third place in a thrilling São Paulo E-Prix.



After a tight qualifying session left Rowland and teammate Sacha Fenestraz 11th and 14th on the grid respectively, the pair showed solid race pace in Formula E’s second visit to Brazil.

Both drivers stayed out of the trouble around them, with Rowland making steady progress, sitting seventh entering the closing stages. The British racer then made two good moves to grab fifth, before taking advantage of the two drivers ahead squabbling for the final podium position to sneak up the inside at the final corner and clinch third in a drag race to the line.



Meanwhile, Franco-Argentine Fenestraz battled hard in a tight field, making up several positions following a tough start, and was unlucky to miss out on points in 11th.



Formula E’s next stop is an exciting one for Nissan Formula E Team, with the first ever Tokyo E-Prix taking place on March 30.



Tommaso Volpe, managing director and team principal, Nissan Formula E Team: “It was almost like beginning the season again after such a long break in between races! Qualifying was a bit frustrating, and we were unable to make the Duels. The race strategy was focused on recovery as much as possible and to score points, but we were also expecting the heat to be tough on the cars, so we had to be careful. Oli completed an amazing drive to the podium, our second in two races. He timed his final push perfectly and even overtook two cars at the very last corner of the race with an amazing move. Sacha had a more difficult race in the pack, but managed to make up several places, and was unlucky to finish just one position outside the points. The race also marked the first victory for the Nissan e-4ORCE 04 car, with the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team making it a double podium for Nissan as a manufacturer. We’ve been working hard to make progress and the result is proof of the good things we’ve been doing. Now we look forward to a brand new event in Tokyo, an exciting one for the team and we’ll aim to continue our recent form there.”



Oliver Rowland, driver, Nissan Formula E Team: “It was a crazy race, with lots to manage in terms of temperatures. We did a good job on strategy, stayed patient and I’m really happy to claim our second podium of the season. We did well initially to get up to seventh, the car felt great and carried a lot of speed through the corners. On the last lap I saw the two drivers ahead battling really hard, which allowed me to catch up, and I just went for it at the final corner and grabbed the position on the run to the line, which



was amazing for us. Looking forward to Tokyo now, our home race and we’ll be hoping for a similar result in front of the Japanese fans.”



Sacha Fenestraz, driver, Nissan Formula E Team: “It was one of the best events I’ve had in terms of energy and race management, although it was a shame not to score any points. I got squeezed at the start and lost a few places, without that, a top-10 finish was definitely possible. Experience is paying off a lot in Formula E right now, the guys at the front have been in the series for several years, so I have to analyze what they are doing differently and work towards that in the coming races. The positive sign is that we are competitive so we need to keep pushing and improving. I’m really excited for Tokyo, so hoping for a better result in front of our fans there.”







