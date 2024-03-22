Spring Break and Easter activities across Dubai

(MENAFN- currentglobal)

UAE, Dubai, 15 March 2024: This Spring Break and Easter, UAE residents and visitors are invited to explore exciting activities across some of Dubai’s iconic destinations, including Dubai Parks ™ and Resorts, The Green Planet™ Dubai, Wild Wadi Waterpark™, and Roxy Cinemas.



Dubai Parks™ and Resorts

Dubai Parks™ and Resorts is introducing a brand-new Easter celebration, Epic Eggventure at RIVERLAND™ Dubai located in the heart of the Middle East’s largest theme park destination. Taking place on Saturday, 30th March from 9:00am to 1:00pm, the event promises an unforgettable experience for children. Throughout RIVERLAND™ Dubai's diverse zones, kids can interact with their favourite mascots and engage in a wide range of thrilling games and activities at various timings on the day. Loads of activities await the little ones in front of Neon Galaxy, whether face painting, balloon bending or with a petting zoo with adorable bunnies, puppies and other farm-friendly animals. At Peninsula a scavenger hunt awaits children together with face painting station, bean bag toss competition and a toddler egg hunt complete with hidden treasures and prizes for the little ones aged three to six, while older kids will enjoy competitive egg and spoon races together with sack races in front of Chickadees. Entry to the Epic Eggventure is only AED 25, out of which AED 15 can be redeemed at any food venue at RIVERLAND™ Dubai.



But that’s not all! The Keg, famous for its traditional Irish cuisine and Viva Ristorante, offering up delicious Italian dishes, will be offering specially curated Easter-themed menus and brunches, ensuring guests can savour the flavours as they celebrate the holiday. Easter themed brunches start from AED 129 per person, and AED 65 per child. With every Easter brunch purchase at The Keg, guests will have access to all the Easter games and activities. Furthermore, any park ticket at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai, Neon Galaxy or Jump X will enjoy complimentary access to Epic Eggventure at RIVERLAND™ Dubai.



Over at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the region, invites all UAE visitors and residents to enjoy 29 exhilarating rides, attractions and entertainment inspired by iconic films such as The Hunger Games and Kung Fu Panda and later enjoy culinary options with many themed restaurants featuring Chinese, Indian and Italian bites. Little ones can head over to meet and greet their favourite characters such as Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, The Smurfs and more.



Families can extend the Easter weekend by booking the upcoming Easter Lu’WOW Weekender at Lapita, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, taking place from Friday 29th March to Sunday 31st March, promises an unforgettable staycation with delightful activities for guests of all ages. On Saturday, 30th March, Kalea and Ari Restaurant await guests, offering up delicious breakfast options and a themed brunch from 1:00pm until 4:00pm, priced at AED 250 per person with soft beverages at AED 175 for kids aged 6-12. Children are invited to participate in the Easter Egg Hunt, complete with exciting prizes. Additionally young eco-enthusiasts can partake in the Hydroponic Farm activities during the Little Eco Growers Session, fostering a deeper connection with sustainability and agriculture. Sunday, 31st March at Lapita is dedicated to rejuvenation and relaxation, with morning yoga sessions offering a serene start to the day as well as invigorating Aqua Gym sessions at the family pool, followed by captivating performances by the resort’s talented artists, ensuring a perfect conclusion to the Easter Lu’WOW Weekender experience.





The Green Planet™ Dubai

The Green Planet™ Dubai, the Middle East’s largest and only tropical rainforest in Dubai is welcoming guests of all ages this spring break until 14th April.



Families can deepen their knowledge of the 3,000 plants and animals found that call this indoor rainforest home in special ‘Nature Talks’ held daily along with the spectacular Thunderstorm show. The biodome’s little guests can enjoy all-day complimentary face painting, hair braiding, and caricature art activities throughout the day, as well as meet the mascots throughout the day.



Additionally, guests with regular day pass are invited to participate to a fun game, where they will choose a token from a box and if they are lucky, enjoy a complimentary activity including a meet and greet with a bearded dragon or an Archer Fish Feed before 5th April.



That’s not all! On 29th, 30th and 31st March, The Green Planet™ Dubai will celebrate Easter with an egg-citing Easter Egg Hunt Weekend. The egg hunt begins with the young ones receiving hints related to the Nature Park and gardens, adding an educational twist to the fun. The little ones can also participate in engaging colouring activities and get creative with DIY craft activities such as popsicle stick Easter eggs in addition to meeting lovable mascots and puppets including a special appearance from The Green Planet’s Easter Bunny mascot.





Wild Wadi Waterpark™

While at Wild Wadi Waterpark ™, one of Dubai’s original family-friendly destinations featuring 30 exhilarating rides, guests are invited to join in the excitement of spring break and Easter celebrations from 25th March to 15th April. During this duration, UAE residents can take advantage of their 30% discount on the day pass when booking it online, as well as enjoy a thrilling waterpark experience with exciting slides and creative weekend specials with arts and crafts sessions. Additionally, foodies are welcome to savour the refreshed menu, featuring Big Breakfast, Granola Delight, Acai Bowl, Watermelon and Feta Cheese Salad, Fruit Cup, Chocolate Lava Cake and more.



On the Easter weekend from 30th March to 1st April, families are invited to a meet and greet with the Easter Bunny timings at 2pm, 3pm, 4pm along with some Easter egg painting activities. Furthermore, upon purchasing Wild Wadi Day pass ticket online you will receive a 15% discount on Kid Laroi concert tickets, taking place at Coca Cola Arena on 19th April.





Roxy Cinemas

Over Spring Break, children can head over to Roxy Cinemas to enjoy the ‘Roxy Afternoon Club’ special, featuring the latest and greatest movies tailored exclusively for the little movie fans! For AED 59, kids can enjoy a Silver or Diamond experience, granting them entry to the movie of their choice along with a can of pop soda or fresh juice. Each ticket includes unlimited popcorn, ensuring a truly VIP cinema experience.



Celebrating Sony Picture’s library of 100 years, Roxy Cinemas is bringing timeless classics to the big screens including Karate Kid, Ghostbusters, Jumanji, My Best Friend’s Wedding, As Good As It Gets, Baby Driver and Men In Black from Monday, 18th March to Wednesday, 10th April, across all Roxy Cinemas’ Dubai Hills Mall, City Walk, The Beach JBR, Al Khawaneej, and Boxpark.



Over the weekends, movie lovers can indulge in the ultimate Saturday Brunch and movie experience at Roxy Cinemas with a three-course meal, mocktails, and popcorn, while being seated at Roxy stylish Platinum Lounge. Priced at AED 289 per person, the Saturday Brunch is available at Roxy Cinemas in Dubai Hills Mall, City Walk, JBR, and Boxpark, every Saturday. Movie lovers have the chance to dine in the cozy lounge or opt for delivery to their seats, offering the perfect blend of fine dining and cinematic magic.

Experience an unforgettable evening at Roxy Cinemas’ exclusive Ladies Night event taking place on Tuesday, 19th March where guests can enjoy the romantic classic comedy My Best Friend’s Wedding starring Julia Roberts and Dermot Mulroney followed by the uproarious As Good As It Gets premiering on Monday, 1st April featuring Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt. Held at the Platinum Lounge across The Beach, City Walk and Dubai Hills Mall, this special occasion promises a fun night out with friends featuring unlimited mocktails, complimentary gift bags, pre-movie manicure sessions at the VIP Lounge and a delicious main course dish like the Baked Mac & Cheese, Penne Pasta, Pan-Seared Salmon and more.

For those seeking the cooler weather, Roxy Outdoor at Galleria Mall, Al Barsha offers the perfect setting to watch a movie with plush and comfortable couches, delicious food and drinks and tickets starting from AED 40 per person. Guests can indulge in a variety of classic snacks, such as popcorn, soft drinks, nachos, and hot dogs, while enjoying the latest Hollywood, Bollywood, and Arabic blockbusters.







MENAFN22032024007566016328ID1108009390