Memac Ogilvy Announces Next-Generation Services for Ogilvy One

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Memac Ogilvy has announced a new global and regional leadership and strategic role for Ogilvy One, offering next-generation services for creating lasting and more valuable relationships by design. Led by creativity, powered by data, and supercharged by AI, Ogilvy One takes a distinct approach to designing relationships that create business, brand, and customer value – watch here. Visit OgilvyOnefor more.

Employing a deep understanding of brands and full-dimensional view of consumers, coupled with award-winning creativity and a strong data and technology backbone, Ogilvy One will serve as the global brand for Ogilvy’s current and next-generation customer experience and relationship service offerings to clients. Kent Wertime, a seasoned Ogilvy executive, has been appointed as the Global CEO of Ogilvy One, with a wider leadership team including Clare Lawson, EMEA & Chief Client Officer and Hazem El Zayat, Chief Experience Officer MENA, who will lead Ogilvy One across Memac Ogilvy’s regional footprint.

Brands that create a positive relationship with a consumer are 3x more impactful than brands that don’t (source: Mesh Experience Research 2023). Ogilvy One offers a range of services to design relationships that are truly reflective of brands: Customer Acquisition, Service Design, Continuous Commerce, and CRM & Loyalty. This offering is underpinned by a unified global technology backbone powered by Verticurl, the leading marketing technology services agency Ogilvy acquired in 2013. Ogilvy One has approximately 3,800 specialists around the world spanning strategy, creative and design, UX/UI, data, media and performance, platform integration, creative technology, innovation, and AI among other areas. Ogilvy One currently works with a broad range of B2C and B2B clients, including some world’s most iconic brands such as IBM, Mondelēz, Nestlé, Unilever, The Coca-Cola Company, Verizon, and Enterprise, as well as regional and local clients. In the region Ogilvy One proudly partners with Aldar Properties, The Central Bank of the UAE, Dar Group, American Express and Al-Futtaim, among other leading brands.

Devika Bulchandani, Global CEO of Ogilvy, said: “When David Ogilvy first started talking about direct marketing decades ago, he recognized that some of the most effective marketing isn’t just directed at your target audience, it speaks to them on a personal one-to-one basis. Now we take that to a new level with a fresh leadership team for Ogilvy One and a commitment to designing relationships based on ideas that create enduring value exchanges between consumers and our clients’ brands.”

Ghassan Maraqa, CEO Memac Ogilvy, said: “This development is in direct response to the evolving and growning needs of our clients in MENA for data-driven, high-technology experiences and creatively led solutions. Ogilvy One is uniquely positioned to design valuable relationships for brands that are impactful, relevant, and enduring, using AI and next-generation services, coupled with the exponential power of creativity. This is how Memac Ogilvy will continue to help our partners create differentiation and relevancy with their consumers.”



Hazam El Zayat, Chief Experience Officer MENA, expanded: “The MENA region has witnessed massive transformation over the last few years, accelerated by solid vision, infrastructure and a generation that is looking for more agility and for experiences on their own terms. Since its launch, Ogilvy One has spearheaded direct relationships for brands with their customers, and today we take this further by driving impact at the intersection of data, customers, brand, business and technology, all underpinned by our strategy for borderless creativity.”







