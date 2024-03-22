Iraqi Minister of Justice Signs the Statute of the International Islamic Court of Justice at the OIC General Secretariat

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 21 March 2024



H.E. the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, received, on March 21, 2024, in his office at the General Secretariat headquarters in Jeddah, H.E. Dr. Khaled Shawani, Minister of Justice of the Republic of Iraq.

During the meeting, the Minister signed the documents for the Republic of Iraq’s accession to the Statute of the International Islamic Court of Justice.

The Secretary-General appreciated Iraq's pioneering role in the OIC and joint Islamic action.

For his part, the Minister renewed Iraq's support for the role of the OIC in various fields.

The two sides discussed prospects for cooperation between the OIC and the Republic of Iraq and a number of topics of common interest.











MENAFN22032024005338014459ID1108009379